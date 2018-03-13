Hillary Clinton Warns About Trump ‘Trade War;’ Defends NAFTA and TPP

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned that President Donald Trump has launched a “trade war” with his steel and aluminum tariffs that would have serious implications around the world.

“Now he’s launching a trade war with tariffs, with no thought to it,” she said, alarmed that the president was leading the country with “shoot from the hip” behavior.

Clinton made her remarks during the India Today Conclave 2018, continuing her worldwide tour detailing of how she got beat by Trump in the election.

Despite flip-flopping on trade and ultimately campaigning against the Transpacific Partnership trade deal that President Barack Obama proposed, Clinton appeared to back widespread trade deals again.

“You know Bill negotiated NAFTA, Obama negotiated the Transpacific Partnership and those are all under attack,” Clinton said, “And they don’t understand the kind of worldview that the current administration is pursuing.”