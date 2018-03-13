Illinois Senate Taking Up Bill Requiring 18-20-Year-Olds to Hand Over Certain Semiautomatic Rifles

The Illinois Senate will consider a bill Wednesday that would require 18-20-year-olds to relinquish certain semiautomatic rifles.

The bill, HB 1465, originated in the Illinois House, where it was sponsored by Rep. Michelle Mussman (D-Schaumburg).

Breitbart News reported that the House passed the measure by a vote of 64-51. It gives 18-20-year-olds 90 days to hand over or transfer ownership of heretofore legally possessed “assault weapons” and demands the same age group immediately forfeit ownership of “high capacity” magazines.

Fox 2 reported that critics of Mussman’s bill were shocked by “the idea that the government would confiscate property.” But Mussman responded to these concerns by assuring colleagues on both sides of the aisle that “authorities will not visit homes to pick up weapons.” Rather, the ramifications for not obeying the law would be meted out a charge at a time. She said, “A first offense for getting caught with prohibited firearms would be a misdemeanor offense.”

In addition to Mussman’s legislation, the Illinois Senate is also taking up other proposals that the NRA-ILA described as “extreme gun control bills.” These bills include a 72-hour waiting period on purchases of “modern semi-automatic firearms,” which would be a two-day extension of the one-day waiting period already in place for long gun purchases.

The NRA-ILA also pointed to a proposed state bump stock ban the Illinois Senate will consider on Thursday, noting that the ban is full of “broad and vague language [that] could be interpreted to ban components used on competition grade firearms.”

