Jimmy Kimmel Admits Divisive Politics Have Cost Him ‘Commercially’

Far-left late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who is currently one of the most polarizing and divisive personalities in the country, admitted he has seen polls that show that his partisanship “has cost me commercially.”

“According to polls I’ve seen, it has cost me commercially,” he told Oprah Winfrey in an interview for her O Magazine. “That’s not ideal, but I wouldn’t change anything I said.”

“I know my job is, for the most part, to entertain people and make them laugh. That said, if I can be selfish every once in a while and talk about something serious that’s important to me, then I do want to take that opportunity,” Kimmel added. “But I don’t want to abuse my position. I pick my battles. Ninety percent of the time, I’ll joke around, but some of the jokes, I hope, make people think.”

The anti-President Donald Trump activist’s disconnect from mainstream America has been widening ever since the former Man Show host decided to assign himself the role of America’s conscience.

Kimmel has championed the ever-unpopular Obamacare, repeatedly savaged President Trump, called for restricting our Second Amendment civil rights, advocated for open borders, and mocked as stupid or cruel anyone who disagrees.

Worse, Kimmel is often dishonest and deceptive when championing his beliefs and demonizing those who disagree.

Kimmel’s partisan approach to comedy also cost the Academy Awards “commercially.” Earlier this month, with Kimmel as host, the Oscars plummeted in the ratings to an all-time low of just 26.5 million viewers, a 20 percent collapse over the previous year, and the first time viewership has dipped below 30 million.

