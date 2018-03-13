Live Updates*** Rick Saccone v. Conor Lamb in PA-18 Special Election

Democrat Conor Lamb takes on Republican Rick Saccone tonight in the last significant special election before the midterms in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District.

President Donald Trump, who campaigned for Saccone on Saturday, won the district, which will not exist after this election, by nearly 20 points. But the race is a tossup, with Lamb actually slightly ahead of Saccone in the last batch of polls before election night. Lamb has run away from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and has rarely criticized Trump, making sure he isn’t the left-wing elite’s flavor of the month like Georgia’s Jon Ossoff.

The election is being held to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy (R-PA), who had to resign in disgrace after reports that he encouraged a woman with whom he had an affair to have an abortion.

If Lamb wins, Democrats and the legacy media will giddily advance the narrative that the election was a referendum on Trump. But Trump’s visit to California and his firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could bigfoot tonight’s election results in the Keystone State.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout the evening. Polls close at 8 PM. All times eastern.

—

8:10 PM: Rick Santorum, who used to represent the district, points out that Lamb could win the election because he did not have to run in a primary. He says the problem Democrats have is that candidates like Lamb will not be able to win primaries dominated by left-wing “Resistance” voters.

Santorum on CNN pushes back on all the talk about Rick Saccone being a bad candidate. Cites his military background and says he's a smart guy — concedes he's been a poor fundraiser tho — Alex Roarty (@Alex_Roarty) March 14, 2018

8:05 PM: GOP operatives rushing to tell their legacy media friends that they expect Saccone to lose. Of course, it’s always the candidate’s fault when things look back and never the fault of the permanent political hacks.

8:00 PM: Polls are closed.

Have a feeling tonight won't be *that* late a night. There are extremely few early/absentee votes in PA, meaning we should be able to match #PA18 precinct results to past results fairly quickly & see what's up. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 13, 2018

**Polls in PA 18 close at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight.** If you’re watching results as they come in, pay attention to these county-by-county variations. https://t.co/dQkWNBKMV0 pic.twitter.com/e1APSCT8At — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) March 13, 2018

ICYMI: Here's what I'd estimate Conor Lamb (D) needs in each #PA18 county to win tonight: Allegheny: 58%

Greene: 41%

Washington: 47%

Westmoreland: 43% — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 14, 2018

7:50 PM: Union voters are expected to make up one in five voters in the district. Both Lamb and Saccone supported President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.

7:45 PM: Former Obama adviser Axelrod also suggesting a potential Lamb victory may not dominate the news cycle tomorrow:

With PA-18 looking tenuous and your personal assistant led off the WH grounds for unspecified problems, firing your SecState is one way of shifting the news of the day! — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 13, 2018

Could the weather impact the election?

Nothing but respect for folks turning out to vote now in #PA18. When asked if he's concerned about the snow holding back voters, Conor Lamb says he's not worried about it. "I think it looks nice." pic.twitter.com/yxd8pUe9ss — Nicole D. Sganga (@NicoleSganga) March 13, 2018

It’s snowing outside the Polish American Citizens Club polling location in Scott, PA. PA-18 Normally this might work against Dems, but Dem voters are fired up! Might it suppress the unenergized R turnout? pic.twitter.com/9isHfMzkas — Derek Bauman (@derekbauman) March 13, 2018

#PA18 – Voters brave driving snow to vote in the #PASpecialElection. Greensburg VFD, Hose Co. No. 1, in Greensburg, PA. 4:32pm #cnnireport pic.twitter.com/ehcApG0ew1 — Ben Von Klemperer (@VKtrue) March 13, 2018

Saccone’s closing argument:

Saccone told voters that he will be Trump’s wingman on the economy while “far-left” Lamb is trying to “disguise” himself as a moderate just to win the election, which is the case Trump made on Saturday. Saccone also told voters that liberal Democrats are energized by their hatred of Trump, God, and the country.

“They say the other side is energized. Let me tell you, they’re energized for hate for our president. They have a hatred for our president,” Saccone told voters. “I’ve talked to so many of these on the left, and they have a hatred for our president. And I tell you, many of them have a hatred for our country. I’ll tell you some more — my wife and I saw it again today: They have a hatred for God. It’s amazing. You see it when I’m talking to them. It’s disturbing to me.”

Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone asserted that his political opponents "hate" the president, the United States, and even God. Read more: https://t.co/YOpdWMi38r pic.twitter.com/9eWO7vXQQo — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 13, 2018

7:35 PM: Democrats are hoping a Lamb win excite the party’s base across the country.

Conor Lamb voting this morning in #PA18. Make a plan to get to the polls and VOTE TODAY! #GOTV pic.twitter.com/W3cKuUDMjJ — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) March 13, 2018

It's Election Day in PA-18, and @ConorLambPA needs your vote! Confirm your polling place here and cast your ballot before polls close at 8pm: https://t.co/zaqKNFiQ8m pic.twitter.com/rDjrJuJF9C — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) March 13, 2018

I was in southwestern Pennsylvania with @ConorLambPA last week. Something's changing out there. You can feel the grassroots energy. And that'll beat big money every time. Let's bring this one home. Get out and vote, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/Rl9EO2Ok5d — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 12, 2018

7:30 PM: Trump hoping he can push Saccone across the finish line.

The Economy is raging, at an all time high, and is set to get even better. Jobs and wages up. Vote for Rick Saccone and keep it going! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Campaigning in PA for Rick Saccone at Sarris Candies a great family owned business. (Also ate… https://t.co/262d5PMZ1L — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2018

Great visit at @sarris_candies with @donaldjtrumpjr today! Because of #TaxReform Sarris is employing 80 more people and planning to expand! #PA18 pic.twitter.com/hnCZTjPCm8 — Rick Saccone (@Saccone4PA18) March 12, 2018