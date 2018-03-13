***Live Updates*** Rick Saccone v. Conor Lamb in PA-18 Special Election

by Tony Lee13 Mar 20180

Democrat Conor Lamb takes on Republican Rick Saccone tonight in the last significant special election before the midterms in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District.

President Donald Trump, who campaigned for Saccone on Saturday, won the district, which will not exist after this election, by nearly 20 points. But the race is a tossup, with Lamb actually slightly ahead of Saccone in the last batch of polls before election night. Lamb has run away from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and has rarely criticized Trump, making sure he isn’t the left-wing elite’s flavor of the month like Georgia’s Jon Ossoff.

The election is being held to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy (R-PA), who had to resign in disgrace after reports that he encouraged a woman with whom he had an affair to have an abortion.

If Lamb wins, Democrats and the legacy media will giddily advance the narrative that the election was a referendum on Trump. But Trump’s visit to California and his firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could bigfoot tonight’s election results in the Keystone State.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout the evening. Polls close at 8 PM. All times eastern.

8:10 PM: Rick Santorum, who used to represent the district, points out that Lamb could win the election because he did not have to run in a primary. He says the problem Democrats have is that candidates like Lamb will not be able to win primaries dominated by left-wing “Resistance” voters.

8:05 PM: GOP operatives rushing to tell their legacy media friends that they expect Saccone to lose. Of course, it’s always the candidate’s fault when things look back and never the fault of the permanent political hacks.

8:00 PM: Polls are closed.

7:50 PM: Union voters are expected to make up one in five voters in the district. Both Lamb and Saccone supported President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.

7:45 PM: Former Obama adviser Axelrod also suggesting a potential Lamb victory may not dominate the news cycle tomorrow:

Could the weather impact the election?

Saccone’s closing argument:

Saccone told voters that he will be Trump’s wingman on the economy while “far-left” Lamb is trying to “disguise” himself as a moderate just to win the election, which is the case Trump made on Saturday. Saccone also told voters that liberal Democrats are energized by their hatred of Trump, God, and the country.

“They say the other side is energized. Let me tell you, they’re energized for hate for our president. They have a hatred for our president,” Saccone told voters. “I’ve talked to so many of these on the left, and they have a hatred for our president. And I tell you, many of them have a hatred for our country. I’ll tell you some more — my wife and I saw it again today: They have a hatred for God. It’s amazing. You see it when I’m talking to them. It’s disturbing to me.”

7:35 PM: Democrats are hoping a Lamb win excite the party’s base across the country.

7:30 PM: Trump hoping he can push Saccone across the finish line.


