RNC’s Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Keep Talking, Nancy Pelosi, You Help Us Every Time You Talk’

Republican National Committee spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany told Breitbart’s Washington political editor Matt Boyle on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily on Tuesday that every time U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks, she improves GOP chances of retaining control of the House of Representatives in 2018.

“Yes, keep talking Nancy Pelosi, you help us every time you talk as we get closer to the midterms,” McEnany told Boyle and co-host Amanda House, Breitbart’s Washington deputy political editor.

Last week, for instance, as Breitbart News reported, Pelosi attacked both the U.S. Constitution and the Trump administration when she “defended her home state Wednesday against what she called ‘the Trump Administration’s brazen aggression and intimidation tactics,’ after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions filed a lawsuit to have California’s “sanctuary state” statutes declared unconstitutional.”

“It’s so important” that Republicans keep Nancy Pelosi from regaining the Speaker’s gavel, McEnany told Boyle.

“Yes, keep talking Nancy, because even Democrats like Conor Lamb are having to throw you under the bus because of the damage you are doing to your party .We’ve got to stop her. We cannot allow liberal Dem policies to take over this country,”McEnany said.

McEnany noted that Hillary Clinton is doing as much damage to Democratic prospects as Pelosi, as she recounted how the entire RNC was “dumbfounded” by the failed presidential candidate’s recent comments made in India criticizing Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 instead of her.

“Over the weekend in Mumbai at India Today’s Conclave, 2016 Democratic Party presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said less sophisticated and diverse red state voters were drawn to Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant “looking backwards” realty TV campaign,” Breitbart News reported.

“It was unbelievable. We were sitting here in the RNC yesterday and the clip comes out, and, literally, we’re dumbfounded,”McEnany said.

“How could someone say something so off base, and so elist,” she asked, adding:

She’ll never learn her lesson. She called half the country deplorable and irredeemable. One would think that might be a wakeup moment after you lose the election A lot of the reason for that was that comment, marginalizing half the country, and yet, she does not learn. She calls us . . . these egregious names that are false and have no base in truth, calling half the country backwards. I don’t know if you heard the part where she said the parts of the country she won, they’re the ones who contribute most to gross national product, so apparently we’re all just deplorable, irredeemable, not well off, not contributing to society. It is unbelievable.

McEnany also weighed in on the importance of today’s special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District, in which polls show a very tight race between Democratic candidate Conor Lamb and Republican candidate Rick Saccone.

“We need every single House seat we can get,” McEnany told Boyle.

McEnany criticized the Democratic candidate Lamb, who has attempted to distance himself from the unpopular Pelosi on the campaign trail.

“He’s talking like Trump, but he will vote like Pelosi,” she warned about Lamb.

McEnany added that the accomplishments of the Trump administration can best continue with support in Congress.

“The economy is roaring.This economy is booming because of President Trump. We need allies in the House and Senate to implement the Trump agenda,” she noted.

“We are just a few votes away from undoing all of this,” she cautioned.

McEnany added that Republicans are well positioned to succeed in the midterms after today’s special election in Pennsylvania.

“In the Senate, we look to expand our majority. When it comes to the House, this is where it gets tricky,” she noted, but added “We are laying the groundwork to expand our majorities in both houses.”

According to McEnany, Republicans enjoy a number of operational advantages over Democrats.

“We have a data game and a ground game like no other. Democrats are still operating on paper, we’re using apps [applications],” she said.

Strategically, Republicans will follow former Speaker Newt Gingrich’s advice, she said.

“We’re going to play for every seat,” she said.

That is important, McEnany noted because the mission of the Democratic Party today is to “topple the will of the American people.”

You can hear the full interview here: