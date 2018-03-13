Larry Kudlow is in the lead to win the top job as the top White House economics adviser, Donald Trump indicated Tuesday.

“I’m looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly,” Trump said in answer to a reporter’s question about who would succeed outgoing Gary Cohn as director of the National Economic Council.

Breitbart news reported Monday that Kudlow is the leading candidate for the position.

In his comments Tuesday, Trump said that Kudlow’s free-trade stance is not necessarily a barrier to him getting the job.

“I’ve known him for a long time. We don’t agree on everything but in this case I think that’s good. I want to have a divergent opinion,” Trump said. “He now has come around to believing in tariffs as a negotiating position.”

Trump said other candidates are still being considered but emphasized his personal relationship with Kudlow.

“Larry has been a friend of mine for a very long time,” Trump said.