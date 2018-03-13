WATCH: ‘Sick and Tired of Hearing About Illegal Alien Dreams!’ Border Wall Advocates Rally in San Diego

Supporters of President Trump and the families of victims of illegal immigrant crime held a pro-border wall rally in San Diego, California on Tuesday as the president toured prototypes of the wall.

Trump supporters drowned out small gatherings of open borders activists and illegal aliens who were protesting Trump’s visit to San Diego, chanting “Build that wall!” and telling stories of what illegal immigration has specifically done to the sanctuary state of California:

“I am sick and tired of hearing about illegal alien dreams,” one speaker told the crowd of Trump supporters. “I am sick and tired of hearing about illegal alien DREAMers.” “You see all these pictures behind us,” the speaker said as he pointed to the banners of photos of Americans who have been killed by illegal aliens. “These are the dreams that I care about. And everyone in this crowd, you are the dreams that I care about. And those are the dreams that the politicians in this country should care about. Any politician that protects illegal aliens over American citizens should be in prison.”

Trump toured the prototypes of the potential border walls, which he is seeking to place on the U.S.-Mexico border – a plan that will cost up to $18 billion while saving American taxpayers at least $116 billion annually in what they currently pay for illegal immigration.

“If you don’t have a wall system, you’re not going to have a country,” Trump said as he toured the prototypes.

Annually, the federal government shells out approximately $45.8 billion in costs on illegal aliens and their children – including expenditures for public education, healthcare, justice enforcement initiatives, and welfare programs. Meanwhile, state and local costs of illegal aliens total nearly $89 billion a year, which includes their tax drain on public schools, city and county infrastructure, as well as local courts and prisons.

For the total amount that illegal aliens cost American taxpayers, the U.S. could have funded a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border nearly eight times.