Trump Plans To Tap Larry Kudlow For Top Economics Post, CNBC Reports

President Donald Trump is eyeing conservative television personality Larry Kudlow to replace top economic advisor Gary Cohn
AFP

by John Carney14 Mar 20180

President Trump plans to name Larry Kudlow as his top economics adviser.

The president offered the position of director of the National Economic Council to Kudlow last night, according to people familiar with the matter. Kudlow immediately accepted.

Trump’s pick of Kudlow was first reported by Eamon Javers of CNBC, the network where Kudlow has appeared as an anchor and pundit for several years.

CNBC reports that the president could make the pick official as soon as Thursday.

Additional reporting from Politico’s Ben White.

 


