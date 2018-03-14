Trump Plans To Tap Larry Kudlow For Top Economics Post, CNBC Reports

President Trump plans to name Larry Kudlow as his top economics adviser.

The president offered the position of director of the National Economic Council to Kudlow last night, according to people familiar with the matter. Kudlow immediately accepted.

Trump’s pick of Kudlow was first reported by Eamon Javers of CNBC, the network where Kudlow has appeared as an anchor and pundit for several years.

A source familiar with the decision tells me that President Trump offered Larry Kudlow the job as National Economic Council Director last night and Kudlow has accepted. Formal announcement could come as soon as tomorrow. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 14, 2018

CNBC reports that the president could make the pick official as soon as Thursday.

Additional reporting from Politico’s Ben White.