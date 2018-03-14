Oklahoma Mother Who Married Son, then Daughter, Sentenced to Prison for Incest

An Oklahoma mother who married her son and then her daughter is headed for prison after she pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony incest.

Patricia Ann Spann, 45, of Norman, admitted to the court that she married her biological daughter, Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 26, before a judge sentenced her to two years in prison for incest, the Oklahoman reported.

As part of the plea deal, Spann must also serve eight years of probation after her release from prison, pay a $1,500 fine, and register as a sex offender upon her release from prison.

An employee with Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services found out about the incestuous marriage while conducting a “child welfare investigation” and alerted the Duncan Police Department.

The mother and daughter married in 2016 after they reconnected with each other in 2014. Patricia lost custody of her child, Misty, years ago, but she claimed that the two “hit it off” after reuniting.

A judge annulled the marriage in October 2017 after discovering that “mother had induced her daughter by fraud to enter the marriage.”

Spann claimed that her marriage to her daughter was allowed under the law because she lost custody of her children many years ago and her name is not on their birth certificates.

Patricia also wed one of her sons in 2008, but the son annulled the marriage 15 months later because of incest, the Associated Press reported.

Her daughter, Misty, pleaded guilty to a count of incest in exchange for probation. However, she had to withdraw her plea when state law determined that she could not serve a deferred sentence. Misty is expected to make a new plea next week.