Police: Indiana Couple Sexually Abused Children and Family Dog for Years

An Indiana couple has been accused of sexually abusing their children and the family dog for more than five years, a police report says.

Formal charges were filed against a Ladoga, Indiana, couple this week after police filed a probable cause affidavit on March 12, the Journal Review reported.

Police say that Keylin L. Johnson, 52, and Sheila L. Johnson, 44, sexually abused their three teenaged children starting around 2012 after Keylin Johnson moved into the family home. Officials say that Mr. Johnson filmed much of the sexual abuse and said he intended to sell it on the Internet.

Mrs. Johnson was also accused of sexually abusing the family dog, police state.

The young people in the house–a 19-year-old son and two girls, 17 and 13–all reportedly told police of the sexual abuse.

Investigators allegedly found hours of sexually explicit videos on Johnson’s laptop and cell phone, including exploitative images of the 13-year-old, as well as Mrs. Johnson engaging in sexual acts with the family dog.

Police also say Mr. Johnson threatened the youngest girl, saying if she did not succumb to the video sessions and abuse, he would release images of her publicly, and she and her mother would be arrested for making pornography.

The pair faces multiple charges of child abuse, incest, and pornography. Shiela Johnson also faces charges of bestiality. They are being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $50,000 surety/cash bond each.

