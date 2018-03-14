Poll: 70% of GOP Voters Support Trump Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

A Morning Consult poll revealed that 70 percent of Republican voters support President Donald Trump’s tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum.

The poll, released on Wednesday, suggested that a plurality of American voters– 41 percent– support Trump’s tariffs. Seventy percent of GOP voters support the tariffs, while only 29 percent of Independents and 22 percent of Democratic voters support the tariffs.

At 54 percent, Democrats remain the most substantial opponent to the tariffs, compared to 36 percent of Independent voters, and only 13 percent of Republican voters.

Last week President Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports as well as a 10 percent duty on aluminum imports.

“Those who poured their souls into building this great nation were betrayed. But that betrayal is now over,” Trump said last week. “I’m delivering on a promise I made during the campaign and I’ve been making it for a good part of my life.”

The tariffs will apply to all countries that export these commodities except for Canada and Mexico; these countries were granted a temporary waiver on the tariffs as the states continue to negotiate with the United States on a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) pact.

A recent poll suggested that nearly 60 percent of American voters believe that imposing tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum remains crucial to America’s economic relationship with China.

Another poll suggested that more than 80 percent of Americans support Trump’s trade economic nationalism.

Daniel McCarthy, the editor of conservative Modern Age, told Breitbart News Saturday that the “Republican party was built on economic nationalism.”

McCarthy added that “people like President McKi, for example, stand out as strong leaders of that. The Republican party has a long tradition of supporting American industry.

McCarthy concluded, saying, “There are compensating advantages to economic nationalism in terms of national security as well as supporting a robust middle-class instead of just fetishizing cheapness.”