White House ‘Opposes’ Plan to Give Amnesty to DACA Illegal Aliens in Exchange for Minor Wall Funding

President Trump’s administration is not, in fact, considering a cave to a plan that would give millions of illegal aliens amnesty in exchange for three years of border wall funding, Breitbart News has learned.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post and POLITICO reported that the White House was weighing an option to support an upcoming spending bill that would include amnesty for illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in exchange for just three years of funding for a border wall.

White House spokesman Raj Shah, however, told Breitbart News that the Trump administration is not considering supporting the DACA amnesty plan:

“The White House opposes a so-called three for three deal,” Shah said. “In fact, as a result of the caps deal, the routine appropriations process should yield wall funding in the Omnibus. Securing the border is one of the most vital functions of government and is a core part of any routine funding bill. Separately, we have never stopped working to negotiate an immigration reform package that addresses DACA, stops illegal immigration and secures and modernizes our legal immigration system.” [Emphasis added]

The White House statement reveals that the Trump administration has not backed down from its initial immigration deal, which is supported by a majority of American voters — including black Americans and Hispanics — that would allow only those illegal aliens enrolled in DACA (nearly 800,000) to remain in the U.S. while reducing overall legal immigration levels to raise the wages and quality of life of America’s working and middle class.

Poll: Majority of Hispanic, Black Americans Support Trump’s Legal Immigration-Cutting DACA Dealhttps://t.co/RPqNJK2vPM — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Democrats and the Republican establishment in Congress have refused to support any deal on DACA that includes cuts to competition-reducing legal immigration. The majority of Americans now say that Democrats, specifically, are using the issue of DACA as a 2018 midterm issue, rather than trying to actually reach a deal on the matter, as Breitbart News reported.

The DACA amnesty-for-minor wall funding plan is being spearheaded by pro-open borders Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who has failed twice in the Senate to bring the legislation to a full vote.

Flake’s plan also does not include any reductions to legal immigration levels, as Trump as demanded. Those cuts to legal immigration are favored by American voters. https://t.co/fwe5HknrA5 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 14, 2018

America’s working and middle class have suffered under decades of poor job growth, stagnant wages, and increased public costs to offset the importation of millions of low-skilled foreign nationals. Meanwhile, Trump is the first president in recent history to push Congress to reduce legal immigration to give relief to Americans.

A reduction in immigration would potentially mean higher wages for American workers, who would see less competition with cheaper foreign workers and a less saturated labor market where there are more workers than there are U.S. jobs. Cuts to legal immigration would also help stabilize the U.S. population, which is set to grow to unprecedented levels by 2060, seriously impacting Americans’ quality of life.

Opponents of reducing immigration levels include the establishment media, the billionaire GOP mega-donors the Koch brothers, the Democratic Party, the Republican establishment, the Bush dynasty, corporate interests, and the open borders lobby.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.