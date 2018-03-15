Donald Trump: Conor Lamb Campaigned Like Me But Will Vote with Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump praised Conor Lamb, the winner of the Congressional special election in Pennsylvania, for running a smart campaign on his agenda.
“He said very nice things about me. I kept saying, is he a Republican? He sounded like a Republican to me,” Trump said. “But I guess when you’re popular in a certain area, that’s probably a good tactic.”
Trump made his remarks during a closed-door fundraiser in Missouri on Wednesday evening. Audio of his remarks leaked to several media outlets.
“It’s a pretty smart race, actually,” Trump admitted. “But he ran and he ran on that basis. But the bottom line is when he votes, he’s going to vote with Nancy Pelosi … he’s not going to vote with the Republicans. So it doesn’t matter, what he feels doesn’t matter.”
Lamb won the race with a 627-vote lead against Republican candidate Rick Saccone in a Pennsylvania district that Trump carried by nearly 20 percentage points in 2016. Lamb was elected to replace Republican Rep. Tim Murphy who resigned after it was revealed he urged a woman he had an affair with to get an abortion.
Lamb will serve in Congress until November when he faces re-election.
“It’s a lot of work for five months,” Trump said, noting that the congressional seat would soon be redistricted in the state.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.