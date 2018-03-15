NY POST: Explosive ‘Secret Empires’ Book Uncovers Joe Biden, John Kerry Billion-Dollar China Bombshell

On Thursday, the New York Post published an exclusive excerpt of the soon-to-be-released investigative blockbuster Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends by Government Accountability Institute President and Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer.

In this excerpt, Schweizer reveals that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and the stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry scored a $1 billion deal with the Bank of China’s Bohai Capital just 10 days after Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden returned from their 2013 trip to China.

From the New York Post:

Joe Biden and John Kerry have been pillars of the Washington establishment for more than 30 years. Biden is one of the most popular politicians in our nation’s capital.

His demeanor, sense of humor, and even his friendly gaffes have allowed him to form close relationships with both Democrats and Republicans. His public image is built around his “Lunch Bucket Joe” persona. As he reminds the American people on regular occasion, he has little wealth to show for his career, despite having reached the vice presidency.

One of his closest political allies in Washington is former senator and former Secretary of State John Kerry. “Lunch Bucket Joe” he ain’t; Kerry is more patrician than earthy. But the two men became close while serving for several decades together in the US Senate. The two “often talked on matters of foreign policy,” says Jules Witcover in his Biden biography.

So their sons going into business together in June 2009 was not exactly a bolt out of the blue.

But with whom their sons cut lucrative deals while the elder two were steering the ship of state is more of a surprise.

Read the rest of the story here.