Police: Student Carrying ‘Trump’ Flag Assaulted During School Walkout in Minneapolis

A student carrying a flag with the word “Trump” was assaulted outside a Minneapolis high school Wednesday on National School Walkout Day, police said.

Two of the student’s classmates at Southwest High School confronted him across the street from the school before six other students joined them in stealing the victim’s flag, damaging his camera, and assaulting him to the point where the victim suffered minor injuries, WCCO reported.

Police say the altercation took place as students walked outside Wednesday morning to participate in National School Walkout Day, a protest wherein students at nearly 3,000 schools walked out of class to support gun control one month after a shooting in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Police say that a school resource officer stepped in to stop the attack and that there is an investigation into the incident.

Authorities say no arrests have been made yet in connection with the Wednesday morning incident.

Minneapolis Public Schools told the New York Post the school district would release a statement on the matter later on Thursday.