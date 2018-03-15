UPDATE: White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders issued a quick denial of the Washington Post’s reporting on Twitter, indicating National Security Advisor Gen. H.R. McMaster will remain in his position: Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster – contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 16, 2018

National Security Advisor Gen. H.R. McMaster will depart the White House, following months of indications that President Donald Trump was seeking to replace him.

The Washington Post broke news of Trump’s decision Thursday night, citing five administration sources.

Strong evidence points to George W. Bush’s ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, as a leading candidate to replace McMaster. For example, Bolton canceled his appearance on Breitbart News Daily Thursday morning, just hours before news broke of the decision to dismiss McMaster.

Sources with knowledge of the job search told Breitbart News that others in consideration include retired U.S. Army general and Trump Nation Security Council member Joseph “Keith” Kellogg and current White House Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert.

Kellogg served as acting national security advisor before McMaster was selected following Gen. Michael Flynn’s unceremonious dismissal from the post in February 2017 over his lack of candor regarding his transition period communication with Russian diplomats.

Bossert, who also served in the George W. Bush administration, is a popular candidate among globalist elements of the administration according to the same sources. Last April, Bossert accompanied presidential son-in-law and White House Advisor Jared Kushner on the now-infamous trip to Iraq where Kushner was snapshotted in his sharpie-monogrammed bulletproof vest.

A rift between the President and McMaster, who was appointed national security advisor in the wake Flynn’s departure, has grown almost since he took up the post. In July, reports claimed McMaster had greivously insulted Trump’s intelligence at a dinner. Since then, relations appear to only have grown more strained with left-wing groups and Democrats frequently defending McMaster and right-leaning foreign policy experts attacking him.

Some reports indicate the final straw may come when McMaster’s relationship with Trump’s other leading generals in the White House, Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis, soured irreparably.