Student Leaves Class for Gun Control Walkout, Finds Himself Alone

A student at Wilson, North Carolina’s Wilson Preparatory Academy stepped out of class to participate in the March 14 walkouts for gun control only to find that he was the only student at the academy taking part.

The student, Justin Blackman, remained alone outside for the duration of the event.

IJR Red reports that the academy has “about 700 students,” 699 of which chose not to participate in the walk out.

Blackman videoed himself standing alone, saying, “It’s National Walkout Day, I’m the only one from my school out here. …I’m just going to be chilling here for the next 15 minutes.”

Blackman indicated that his homeroom teacher was the only one who said something to him about taking part in the walk out. Yet he also stressed that the same teacher let him walk out to take part in the event.

On March 14 Breitbart News reported that celebrities were flocking to Twitter to support students who were walking out to demand more gun control. Katy Perry, Mark Hamill, Miley Cyrus, Rosie O’Donnell, Allison Janney, Kerry Washington, LeVar Burton, and many others heaped praise upon the students. Other celebrities criticized the Republican Party for standing for gun rights over gun control while a handful criticized the NRA.

