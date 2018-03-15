Trans-Suit: Biological Male Sues Abused Women’s Shelter for Refusing Him

Timothy Coyle is a 52-year-old man with an extensive criminal record that includes violence. He also identifies as a woman, goes by the name Samantha, and is suing a Christian shelter for abused women for refusing to take him in, according to Must Read Alaska.

In late January, Coyle was drunk and beaten up after getting into a fight at the Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage, Alaska. That shelter accepts both men and women but asked him to leave after the fracas. Because he identifies as female, they suggested The Hope Center for abused women.

When he showed up on the night of January 28, the Hope Center decided Coyle needed medical attention, so they gave him money for a taxi so he could go to the emergency room. They also referred him to a shelter that accepts men and women.

The following day, Coyle showed up again at Hope, but did so before the time they take in women. After they turned him away, Must Read Alaska reports, he “filed a complaint with the Anchorage Equal Rights Commission, saying that he had been discriminated against at a place that provides ‘public accommodation.’ He alleges he was refused entry because he is transgendered. Transgendered means he is in a protected class of individual, his complaint says. He cannot be refused service.”

The Anchorage Equal Rights Commission will hear the case on Thursday and decide if a Christian shelter must first violate its conscience by agreeing to accept that a man is a woman, and then take into their shelter for abused and vulnerable women a man with a violent past.

All of this nonsense is due to a law that was passed in 2015 at the behest of the ACLU. AO 96 was passed by the legislature as a non-discrimination law that includes sexual orientation and gender identity. In other words, by simply putting on women’s clothes and calling himself “Samantha,” a troubled man with a violent criminal past could be forced upon a Christian charity and the women it is trying to shield from violent men.

There might be some relief in the form of common sense from voters. Also on Thursday, according to Must Read, “voters in Anchorage are being asked to reverse the Anchorage Assembly’s actions that prevent private businesses like the Hope Center from keeping men out of ‘intimate places,’ when those places have an open architecture that doesn’t preserve privacy.”

Whether it is invading their shelters, their bathrooms, or their sporting events, it is women whose privacy and space is being violated most by this anti-science trans-activism.

