Video has emerged of the principal at New Praque, Minnesota’s New Prague High School allegedly removing a student from a group of walkout participants because the student was holding a pro-gun sign.

The student’s sign said, “Guns Don’t Kill People, People Kill People.”

New Prague High School student Kenny McDonald put up a Facebook post alleging that the student was not only made to walk away from those participating in the walkout for gun control but was also threatened with being placed in a police car. The post contains a video which shows the student with a pro-gun sign being forced to leave the demonstration:

