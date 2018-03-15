WATCH: Surveillance Video Allegedly Shows Broward Deputy Fail to Enter Parkland School, Confront Shooter

Surveillance video released March 15 allegedly shows Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson standing outside Parkland school building 12 instead of entering to confront gunman Nikolas Cruz.

The video appears to show Peterson standing outside the building at the same time the shooting was taking place.

Naples Daily News reports that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office released the video and suggested that it “speaks for itself.”

The release of the video comes less than a month after Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told ABC News that video showed Peterson “arrive at the west side of Building 12, take a position” but never go in.

Israel described the shooting as a “six-minute” event during which time he claims Peterson never entered the building. The video allegedly shows Peterson reach building 12 roughly 90 seconds after the attack began.

On February 22 Breitbart News reported that Peterson resigned his position at the Sheriff’s office rather than face suspension.

