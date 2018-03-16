James Comey Cashes in on Infamy with National Speaking Tour

In advance of his book release, former FBI director James Comey is promoting a coast-to-coast speaking tour about “good, ethical leadership.”

A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership will debut on April 17, 2018. Two days before, he will appear on a special edition of ABC’s 20/20. On April 18, Comey will appear on The View before beginning his national tour in New York. The ousted FBI director will also be doing an interview with New Yorker editor David Remnick. He will then move on to Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, and Kansas City.

In his talks, publisher Flatiron Books says that Comey will “explore what good, ethical leadership looks like and how it drives sound decisions,” while “using examples from some of the highest-stakes situations in the past two decades of American government.” He will share “yet-unheard anecdotes from his long and distinguished career.”

Comey has testified that President Donald Trump pressured him about investigations into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia and specifically in regard to Michael Flynn. Under oath, however, he asserted that he had “not experienced any requests to stop FBI investigations,” later admitting that he, in fact, leaked information in hopes of prompting the creation of a special counsel. He was fired on May 9, 2017. You can find him on Twitter, sharing his views on the state of American leadership and promoting the new book.