Hillary Clinton Slips in Bathtub in India; Fractures Hand

Failed former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continues to suffer mishaps on her foreign trip to India.

The former Democratic nominee was treated at a hospital after she slipped in a bathtub and fractured her hand, according to reports.

Clinton was staying at the Umaid Bhawan, the ornate palace of the former royal family of Jodhpur now turned into a hotel.

A doctor revealed anonymously that they treated Clinton’s injury, discovering a hairline fracture near her wrist after giving her an X-ray and a CT scan.

Earlier this week, Clinton was caught on camera slipping twice on the stairs while visiting a mosque on her India trip.

This is not the first time that Clinton has suffered injuries while traveling overseas. In October she fell during a trip to London, breaking her toe.

Clinton’s India trip has also sparked controversy at home.

She was roundly criticized in the United States after telling an audience in India that she lost the election because women in middle America voted for President Donald Trump due to “ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”