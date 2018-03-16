Report: John Kelly and Donald Trump Declare a Truce

President Donald Trump and his chief of staff have reached a temporary “truce,” according to the Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender.

The report reveals that Kelly disagreed with the manner in which Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, as White House aides appeared worried about his future.

Trump told Kelly that his job was “100 percent safe,” despite reporting from CBS and Fox News that he could be forced out of the White House as early as Friday.

Kelly traveled with the president on Tuesday to view the wall prototypes in California and visited a military base before returning to Washington, DC.

“You know, we have General Kelly here, four-star, and he’s doing a great job in Washington,” Trump told Marines in California on Tuesday. “I think he likes what you do better than what he does, but he’s doing a great job. He misses you.”

On Thursday, Kelly attended the “Friends of St. Patrick” lunch on Capitol Hill with Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar hosted by Speaker Paul Ryan.