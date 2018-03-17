David Hogg Gun Control PSA: ‘What If Our Politicians Weren’t the B*tch of the NRA?’

Parkland student David Hogg’s latest gun control PSA opens with him looking directly at the camera and asking, “What if our politicians weren’t the bitch of the NRA?”

In the video, Hogg seizes on Trump’s rope-a-dope of Democrats, whereby he made them believe he was open to every gun control imaginable, only to draw them out into the light and deny them every gun control they pushed. He then points to Democrat Conor Lamb’s victory over Republican Rick Saccone earlier in the week. Hogg suggests Lamb’s victory is proof Americans have had “enough.”

However, Hogg’s summary overlooks the fact that Lamb won on a pro-gun campaign. In fact, Investor’s Business Daily described Lamb as “a poster boy for the NRA.”

Lamb opposes “high capacity” magazine bans and reacted to the post-Parkland school shooting gun control push by saying, “New gun laws aren’t the answer to preventing more mass shootings like the one at a Florida high school.”

Yet Hogg cites Lamb as proof that people are turning against Trump and the NRA.

#WhatIf we could go to school without fearing for our lives? Join us on March 24th and visit https://t.co/SrCltJsrBH #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/iXmCNFOrVj — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 16, 2018

Ultimately, Hogg’s PSA contains yet another call for broader participation in the fast-approaching student march for gun control.

The march has lots of leftist backing and big financial donations from celebrities. For example, on February 20 Breitbart News reported that George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Jeffrey Katzenberg are donating $500,000 each to the march.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham watched Hogg’s video and listened to him ask, “What if our politicians weren’t the bitch of the NRA?” She responded by saying, “Your 15 Minutes is Up: Perhaps if one stayed in school, one would know to use the plural.”

