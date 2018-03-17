‘How Many Lies? How Many Leaks?’ — Donald Trump Blasts Andrew McCabe and ‘Sanctimonious’ James Comey

Collage of Andrew McCabe and James Comey
AP/AFP

by Charlie Spiering17 Mar 20180

President Donald Trump weighed in on the Justice Department’s decision to fire Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, accusing him of lying and leaking to the media.

“The Fake News is beside themselves that McCabe was caught, called out and fired,” Trump observed on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Trump reminded the public that McCabe’s wife got hundreds of thousands of dollars from “Crooked” Hillary Clinton’s friend, Terry McAuliffe.

“How many lies? How many leaks?” Trump asked. “[Former FBI Director] Comey knew it all, and much more!”

Trump’s message on Twitter drew an immediate response from the former FBI director.

“Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon,” Comey wrote. “And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not.”

But Trump repeated that there was “no collusion” between Russia and the Trump campaign during the election.

“As many are now finding out, however, there was tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, Justice & State,” he wrote, with the hashtag

Trump also celebrated the news that Andrew McCabe was fired on Friday night, calling it “a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI.”

“Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy,” Trump wrote. “He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!”:


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.