Billionaire Koch Brothers Rail Against Trump’s Popular Economic Nationalism

The billionaire GOP mega-donor Koch brothers are continuing to oppose President Trump’s economic nationalist agenda, now calling his recent pro-American worker tariffs “crony capitalism.”

Charles and David Koch are two of the Republican Party’s biggest billionaire donors, supporting an agenda of endless, multinational free trade agreements and open borders to keep U.S. wages stagnant.

While recent efforts by the Kochs have focused on pushing Republican lawmakers to pass an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens in the country, the ideologically-globalist donors now have their eyes focused on opposing Trump’s 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum, both designed to increase American manufacturing.

Pro-mass immigration Charles Koch writes a WaPo op-ed opposing Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, does not mention once that the reason for the tariffs is national security/jobs. https://t.co/pP3SBJ4sV8 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 8, 2018

In an interview with Bloomberg, James Davis—the Koch brothers’ spokesperson—called Trump’s popular, pro-American worker tariffs “crony capitalism.”

“The tariffs are, in many ways, crony capitalism,” Davis said. “It’s supporting a few jobs, potentially, at the expense of many.”

Davis also said that much like the Koch brothers’ recent pro-open borders ad campaign, where the billionaires call illegal aliens “patriots,” the network of organizations run by the duo have not taken “off the table” the possibility of running ads opposing Trump’s tariffs and economic nationalist agenda.

Like immigration, though, the Koch brothers remain out-of-touch with Republican voters and the majority of Americans on the issue of trade.

For example, the most recent Morning Consult poll revealed that nearly 60 percent of Americans say tariffs on imported Chinese steel and aluminum were necessary for the U.S.-China economic relationship.

A poll from Rasmussen Reports found last month that Americans are increasingly supportive of tariffs to protect against rootless globalization that outsources and eliminates U.S. workers’ jobs, with about 50 percent of likely voters saying the federal government should place tariffs on countries who pay their workers’ very low wages.

Unlike Trump and his base of supporters, the Koch brothers prefer the Washington, DC-imposed cheap labor, free trade economic model where American workers’ wages remain stagnant and foreign products continue to flow into the country.

That economic model relies on more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants being admitted to the U.S. every year to drive down Americans’ wages and corporations moving their manufacturing and production overseas only to export their cheap products back into the country.

Unlike the billionaire Koch brothers, though, the majority of Americans, nearly 70 percent, say it is more important to keep manufacturing in the U.S. than to have tons of cheap, imported products, as Breitbart News reported.

Majority of Americans: More Important to Keep Manufacturing Jobs in U.S. than to Have Cheap Productshttps://t.co/86e21LpmO5 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 16, 2018

Working and middle-class Americans are the most supportive of any economic group of a strong U.S. manufacturing base, with between 70 percent to 76 percent supporting keeping manufacturing jobs in the country rather than enjoying cheap products.

The least likely to support keeping manufacturing jobs in the U.S. are wealthy Americans—like the Koch brothers—with a yearly income of at least $200,000. With the wealthy, only 52 percent said keeping U.S. manufacturing jobs was more important than low product prices, while 30 percent said cheap products were more important.

Mass immigration and multinational free trade agreements have left American workers with hardly any wage growth over the last four decades and their blue-collar jobs moving overseas.