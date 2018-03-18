Donald Trump Mocks Andrew McCabe ‘Memos’ Turned Over to Robert Mueller

President Donald Trump mocked Andrew McCabe, after the former Deputy Director of the FBI revealed he had carefully detailed “memos” of his interactions with the president.

“Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

McCabe turned over his memos to special counsel Robert Mueller, according to Axios, and are expected to back up a number of statements from former FBI Director James Comey about his experiences with the president.

Trump challenged the truthfulness of McCabe’s memos.

“I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date,” he wrote. “Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?”