Kroger Subsidiary Fred Meyer Ending Firearm, Ammunition Sales

Kroger subsidiary Fred Meyer announced they will no longer sell firearms and ammunition.

The superstore has been selling guns and ammo at roughly 45 stores in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska.

On March 1, Kroger reacted to the Parkland school shooting by announcing that Fred Meyer would no longer sell guns and ammo. Nine days later, on March 10, Kroger was sued by 20-year-old Airion Grace for refusing to sell him a box of shotgun shells.

Grace sued for “unlawful age discrimination.” He is seeking:

Injunctive relief requiring Defendant to stop unlawfully discriminating against 18, 19, and 20-year-old customers at all Oregon locations. Punitive damages. Reasonable costs and attorney fees. Such other relief deemed just and equitable.

Fred Meyer now says it will quit selling firearms and ammunition altogether.

Fox News reported a statement from Fred Meyer, which said, “Fred Meyer has made a business decision to exit the firearms category. We are currently working on plans to responsibly phase out sales of firearms and ammunition.”

They added: “We made the decision early last week after evaluating changing customer preferences and the fact that we’ve been steadily reducing this category in our Fred Meyer stores over the last several years due to softening consumer demand. More recently we have been transitioning away from gun departments as a result of our ongoing work to optimize space in our Fred Meyer stores.”

