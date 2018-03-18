Illegal Alien Accused of Kicking Pregnant Girlfriend to Kill Her Baby

An illegal alien was arrested and charged in Aspen Hill, Maryland, after allegedly kicking and slamming his pregnant girlfriends’ head up against a wall in an attempt to kill her baby.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, illegal alien Denis Cruz Lemus, 19-years-old of Honduras, allegedly hit his girlfriend twice before throwing her on the floor. The girlfriend was three months pregnant at the time of the incident.

When the girlfriend got up off the floor to try to leave, the illegal alien kicked her in the stomach twice, saying at the time that he was trying to kill her unborn baby, according to the girlfriend.

As the girlfriend struggled to try to leave the room, the police report states, the illegal alien allegedly grabbed her by her head and slammed her up against the corner of a wall, leaving her with a bloody cut on the right side of her head.

Police say that after the attack, Lemus left the couples’ home.

COURT DOCS: Undocumented immigrant accused of kicking pregnant girlfriend in stomach, while declaring he wanted unborn baby dead. MoCo PD noted "substantial amount of blood" on wall/carpet + victim's clothing/body. ICE says 19yo Denis Lemus is Honduran living in U.S. illegally. pic.twitter.com/7dBSQGjaaZ — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) March 14, 2018

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to WJLA that Lemus is an illegal alien from Honduras and that they have placed a hold on the illegal alien so that should he be released by local police, he will be transferred over to federal custody for deportation.

The illegal alien is now facing two charges of first and second-degree assault. If Lemus is convicted, he will face up to 35 years in prison.

