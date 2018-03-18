Joe Biden Camp Braces, Attacks Before ‘Secret Empires’ Book Launch

A forthcoming book due out next Tuesday is already drawing incoming attacks from members of former Vice President Joe Biden’s camp.

Last week, Joe Biden, who is reportedly considering a 2020 presidential run, was the subject of an exclusive New York Post excerpt of GAI President and Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer’s soon-to-be-released book, Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friend. In the excerpt, Schweizer reports that in 2013, Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s firm signed a billion-dollar deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China 10 days after Joe and Hunter Biden flew to China aboard Air Force Two.

When the Wall Street Journal asked a former Joe Biden aide about the Secret Empires Biden revelation, the aide attacked the author. “We aren’t going to engage on a politically motivated hit pieces based on a series of demonstrable, factual errors from a Breitbart-affiliated author and his financial backers,” the aide reportedly told the Wall Street Journal.

Schweizer’s 2015 book, Clinton Cash, sparked an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

In 2013, Schweizer’s book Extortion sparked the resignation of Rep. Rob Andrews (D-NJ) after CBS’s 60 Minutes partnered with Schweizer to report the book’s findings.

In 2012, 60 Minutes covered Schweizer’s book Throw Them All Out which exposed insider trading by members of Congress. 60 Minutes won the Joan Shorenstein Barone Award for excellence in Washington-based journalism for the report. Congress also passed the bipartisan STOCK (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) Act to ban insider trading by members of Congress.

Book publisher Harper says Secret Empires will arrive in bookstores nationwide Tuesday, March 20.