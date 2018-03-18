Mississippi Candidate Perry Parker: GOP Confused by a Businessman Who Wants to Grow the Economy Instead of Building a Power Base in D.C.

Perry Parker, an international businessman and a Mississippi farmer who is running for Congress in Mississippi’s third district, told Breitbart News Saturday that the Republican establishment does not “know what to make of a businessman who just wants to grow the economy, and not looking to build a power base in Washington, DC.”

Parker told Breitbart News Saturday how he grew up as a local farmer to working for Goldman Sachs and then started a successful local bank in Mississippi.

Parker explained:

I grew up as a farmer in Mississippi’s third district. I went off to Chicago trading cattle and then around the world trading currencies and worked for Goldman Sachs and several financial firms. I was in the hedge fund business for a while in Mississippi along with a couple other businessmen here, started a bank that’s been successful in Mississippi and employs over 500 people.

The Mississippi Republican said, “I want to give back and grow Mississippi incomes and I think I can do that, Matt, I’m learning a lot about running for office. I’m getting great reception from the people of Mississippi’s third district.”

“It went great,” Parker said regarding a meeting he held with a local Tea Party group. “We talked about reducing taxes and we talked about the Republican-controlled Congress did not go far enough.”

“The EPA, they’re stifling business here in Mississippi,” Parker added.

The Mississippi candidate then told Breitbart News Saturday that the Republican establishment remains confused by a businessman who wants to run for Congress to build the economy instead of vying for political influence.

Parker explained, “I’m not sure they’re against me, but they sure don’t know what to make of a businessman who just wants to grow the economy and not looking to build a power base in Washington, D.C.”

The Mississippi candidate then explained to Breitbart News Saturday how a southern border wall along a friend’s farm has improved his life and well-being.

Parker told Breitbart News Saturday:

We absolutely needs the wall. I have a friend in El Paso, Texas, who’s an alfalfa grower, and there was a wall that was built near his property down there and it makes life better down there. His family can now go outside of his home. We just got to extend it. We already have examples of the wall working. We got to extend it and enforce the laws that are already on the books when it comes to illegal immigration.

“I can work with all people across the political spectrum, but I always live my Mississippi values, and I always will as a congressman,” Parker added.

