Police: 6-Month-Old Girl Abandoned in Manhattan Subway Station

A six-month-old girl was found abandoned in a stroller early Sunday morning at a subway station on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City, police said.

A passerby found the baby girl in a stroller on the southbound platform for the 4, 5, and 6 trains at the 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station around 4:20 a.m. and notified the subway station attendant, WABC reported.

As police found out about the infant, they also heard from the parents calling to report a missing baby. Police notified the parents that the girl had been found.

The six-month-old infant had been taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center for routine evaluation, and her mother met with authorities at the hospital, police said. The baby is in stable condition.

Authorities said they determined that the mother, father, and child were initially together before the father headed home with the baby.

NBC New York reported that the infant’s father, Josh Perez, 26, of the Bronx, had been charged with reckless endangerment, abandonment of a child, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Police sources told the New York Post that Perez is being questioned at the Transit District 4 substation in Union Square. It is unclear whether the mother will maintain custody of the child.