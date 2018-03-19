Nolte: 9 Democrat Lawmakers with Ties to Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan

Washington, DC, lawmaker Trayon White (D-Ward 8) is publicly blaming the Jews for creating the kind of weather conditions that will allow them to “own the cities”; thus, we can again see that anti-Semitism is a serious problem within the Democrat Party — that this hatred is tolerated, most especially, by a national media that do everything in their power to protect their allies on the political left.

Therefore, this seems like a good time to look at all the elected Democrats associated with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a rabid and open anti-Semite.

Just last month, at his annual Saviours’ Day address, Farrakhan gave a speech where he said the following:

“And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew, and I’m here to say, ‘Your time is up. Your world is through.'”

“Let me tell you something: when you want something in this world, the Jew holds the door.”

“The powerful Jews are my enemy.”

“The Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out, turning men into women and women into men.”

“The mother and father of apartheid … the Jews.”

This is nothing new coming from Farrakhan. He has been spreading this poison for decades. Nevertheless, here are nine Democrat lawmakers with connections to the hate preacher, starting with a former president:

President Barack Obama

The media merely attempted to downplay Obama’s troubling 20-year relationship with hate preacher Jeremiah Wright and his associations with domestic terrorist Bill Ayers. When it came to this photo of Obama and Farrakhan together, which was taken a mere three years before Obama ran for president, until Obama was safely out of elected office, the media completely covered it up.

Democrat National Committee Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison (D-MN)

According to numerous reports, Ellison’s connections to Farrakhan are not only deep; the Democrat congressman has repeatedly lied about them. Nevertheless, he remains a deputy chairman of the whole Democrat Party.

Maxine Waters (D-CA)

According to the Daily Caller, this powerful congresswoman, who constantly smears President Trump as racist, not only attended a Farrakhan speech, but was treated as a guest of honor.

“We have Maxine Waters here,” Farrakhan said to a cheering audience, “our great congresswoman from this area.”

Here is 2006 video of Farrakhan meeting with numerous members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including Waters. The two of them hug like old friends at the 3:47 mark:

Barbara Lee (D-CA)

In the same 2006 video embedded above, Lee is present.

Danny Davis (D-IL)

Davis, who has been in Congress for 21 years, has nothing but praise for the racist, anti-Semitic Farrakhan.

“I personally know [Farrakhan], I’ve been to his home, done meetings, participated in events with him,” Davis told The Daily Caller. “I don’t regard Louis Farrakhan as an aberration or anything, I regard him as an outstanding human being who commands a following of individuals who are learned and articulate and he plays a big role in the lives of thousands and thousands and thousands and thousands of people.”

André Carson (D-IN)

Carson met with the hate preacher in a hotel suite in 2015, refused to condemn his anti-Semitism, and will not rule out future meetings.

James Clyburn (D-SC)

Clyburn is the third-highest-ranking Democrat in the House, and in 2011, he shared a stage with Farrakhan. Clyburn also refused to denounce the Nation of Islam leader.

Al Green (D-TX)

Green can also be seen with Farrakhan in the video embedded above.

Gregory Meeks (D-NY)

Meeks met with Farrakhan in New York in 2011.

