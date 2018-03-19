Boston Globe: Illegal Alien Couple with Four Anchor Babies Facing ‘Unthinkable Prospect’ of Being Deported

An illegal alien couple with four anchor babies is “fearful of deportation,” the Boston Globe highlights in a piece about the family’s “unthinkable” hardships.

The piece, titled “Parents, fearful of deportation, make plans for their children,” focuses primarily on the illegal alien couple, who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally from El Salvador with their three-year-old, just in time for the woman to give birth to their second child.

Now, the couple has three anchor babies together and the woman just recently had another anchor baby with a different illegal alien father, according to the Boston Globe report:

The couple signing the paperwork were contemplating an unthinkable prospect for most parents: What would happen if they were deported? Would they leave their children in the United States or take them to a country they have never known? Stay together or separate, with the hope the children will have more opportunity if they stay here? [Emphasis added] … The 30-year-old woman and 37-year-old man, who live in Western Massachusetts, have four children together, three of whom were born in the United States. Neither parent is in the country legally. [Emphasis added] … The mother recently gave birth to her fifth child, whose father is also undocumented. [Emphasis added]

There are an estimated 4.5 million United States-born children who were given birthright citizenship despite at least one of their parents being an illegal alien, as Breitbart News has reported.

These children are commonly known as “anchor babies,” as they are able to eventually bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. through the process known as “chain migration.”

The 4.5 million anchor babies estimate exceeds the four million American children born every year. https://t.co/o6qXvyP57H — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) December 29, 2017

The Boston Globe report not only sheds light on the extent to which illegal aliens cross into the U.S. to have anchor babies but also on the low-wage lifestyle in which most illegal aliens in the country live.

For example, the report highlights that both illegal aliens work as restaurant cooks for 40 hours a week, making only minimum wage at $11 an hour.

For employers, the 12 to 30 million illegal alien population has meant a never-ending flow of cheap labor by illegal aliens who are often paid off-the-books and with below-market wages, keeping American wages stagnant for decades.

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. is nearly alone in granting citizenship to illegal aliens’ children. For example, the U.S. and Canada are the only developed nations with birthright citizenship. On the other hand, countries such as France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, Italy, and Germany have either outlawed birthright citizenship or never had such a policy to begin with.