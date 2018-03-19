City of Richmond School Safety Resolution: Ban ‘Large-Capacity Ammunition Cartridges’

A proposed City of Richmond School Safety resolution asks Congress to ban “large-capacity ammunition cartridges.”

The proposed resolution also calls on Congress to “ban the manufacture, sale, purchase, possession, and use of assault weapons.”

It also asks to implement “universal background checks.” Such checks would require a background check for a private sale just like the background check currently required for a retail purchase. Ironically, almost every high-profile firearm-based attacker acquires his or her gun via background checks at retail sales, so such an expansion would do nothing to prevent future attacks.

To date, attackers that do not acquire firearms via background checks most often get their guns via thievery. For example, the Parkland, Florida, school attacker passed a background check for his rifle, while the Sandy Hook Elementary attacker stole his guns. Universal background checks would not have prevented either attack.

The proposed Richmond school safety resolution voices opposition to arming teachers for self-defense, even as it calls for more gun control outside of schools. The resolution says, “The School Board and [Richmond Public Schools] is opposed to the arming of teachers to protect schools and children.”

Moreover, the proposed resolution calls for extending gun-free school zones. It should be noted that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was not only a gun-free zone but an ammunition-free zone as well, yet none of these designations mattered to the gunman who was intent on taking lives of defenseless individuals.

The proposed resolution also calls on Congress to fund “programs to educate students and their families on the dangers of firearms.”

Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Justin Mattingly reports the school board is expected to take up the school safety resolution at its next meeting.

