DACA Illegal Aliens Praise their ‘Strongest Ally’ Kamala Harris: ‘You’re My Beyoncé’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), an avid open borders advocate, is praised in the latest edition of American Vogue by illegal aliens for being the illegal alien population’s “strongest ally.”

Harris’s new profile in Vogue focuses much of its attention on her fight to give amnesty to the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens currently living in the U.S. – especially those who have been shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The California Senator is particularly beloved by the open borders lobby and illegal aliens because she, herself, is the daughter of two foreign-born residents of the U.S. Her parents met while they were graduate students at the University of California, Berkeley.

During one instance in the Vogue profile, ahead of the President Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) address, a DACA illegal alien told Harris “you’re my Beyoncé.”

The meeting ends. Before Harris heads to the Capitol, she must first stop by her office to welcome the date she’s bringing along, a DACA recipient named Denea Joseph, who emigrated from Belize at the age of seven and grew up in South Los Angeles. (She cofounded a Facebook group called “Slay, Kamala, Slay.”) At Harris’s office, Joseph is waiting on a beige couch, wearing a graphic-print blouse, black slacks, and heels. Harris settles down next to her while an aide runs through Joseph’s lineup of media interviews. “It’s about you, but it’s not about you,” Harris says to calm her nerves. “Think of all the people who are counting on you to deliver your message.” Before they leave, Joseph asks to take a selfie with the senator. I pretend not to be listening as Joseph, fumbling with her phone, tells Harris: “You’re my Beyoncé.” [Emphasis added]

It’s not just DACA illegal aliens who fawned over Harris for the Vogue profile. Pro-mass immigration elected officials in California called Harris their “strongest ally” in the fight to crush Americans’ wages with a never-ending flow of mass low-skilled immigration.

Plenty of national politicians wax poetic about Dreamers. Few can defend them with Harris’s command. “She’s the strongest ally we have in the fight,” says Eric Garcetti, the two-term mayor of Los Angeles, the city with the most Dreamers in it. At the same time, Harris has signaled that she won’t support a fix that comes with hard-line anti-immigration measures. For months, she has been pushing for a “clean” Dream Act—legislation that would offer DACA beneficiaries a path to citizenship, but would do so without being tied to other policies, in particular funding for Trump’s border wall. [Emphasis added]

Harris’s open borders views have most recently been reflected when she said she “100 percent” supported a decision by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf (D) to help criminal illegal aliens evade deportation ahead of a raid by federal immigration officials, Breitbart News reported.

‘Important Alert!’: Oakland Mayor Warned Businesses with Illegal Alien Employees Before Announcing ICE Raidhttps://t.co/H1mDcERhpo — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 15, 2018

During a fundraiser for the YMCA’s “Y for Youth Luncheon,” Harris defended Schaaf, who made national headlines last month when she warned criminal illegal aliens of a coming raid in Oakland by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.