Democrat Lawmaker Blames Bad Weather on Jews ‘Controlling the Climate’

Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), a local Washington, DC lawmaker, blamed Jews “controlling the climate” in a video published on his Facebook page.

The video is shot through the windshield of a car driving down a D.C. freeway. The sky is gray, snow flurries fall and White then warns everyone about the Jews and their ability to control the climate as a means to create natural disasters that in turn allow them to own the cities.

“Man, it just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y’all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation,” White warns. “And D.C. keep talking about, ‘We a resilient city.’ And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful.”

The Rothchilds are a wealthy business dynasty descended from Mayer Amschel Rothschild, a famous Jewish banker who got his start in the mid-1700s. Due to the family’s vast success, wealth, and business power, the Rothschilds are regularly smeared by anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, the usual anti-Jewish tropes about the controlling the world’s wealth, starting wars, etc.

After being confronted with the video, White told the far-left Washington Post, “I work hard everyday to combat racism and prejudices of all kinds. I want to apologize to the Jewish Community and anyone I have offended. The Jewish community have been allies with me in my journey to help people. I did not intend to be anti-Semitic, and I see I should not have said that after learning from my colleagues.”

White is just the latest Democrat to attach himself to straight-up anti-Semitism.

Former-President Barack Obama, National Committee deputy chairman Keith Ellison, Democrat Reps. Maxine Waters and Barbara Lee of California, Gregory Meeks of New York, Danny Davis of Illinois, Andre Carson of Indiana, Keith Ellison of Minnesota, James Clyburn of South Carolina and Al Green of Texas all have been tied to anti-Semitic hate preacher Louis Farrakhan.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.