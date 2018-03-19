High School Students Allegedly Suspended for Snapchat Photo of Visit to Gun Range

Two High School students in New Jersey’s Lacey School District were allegedly suspended for posting a Snapchat photo of a visit to the gun range.

NJ.com reports that photo showed “four rifles, ammunition [magazines], and a gun duffel bag.” One of the students captioned the photo with “Fun day at the range.”

The photo was passed among students and eventually caught the attention of the Lacey Township High School administration. The two students subsequently received in-school suspension for five days, for allegedly violating the school’s weapons policy.

The school immediately faced a backlash over the suspensions, with the Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs (ANJRPC) sending a cease and desist letter to the school district. They noted that the school district has a policy in place that allows students to be suspended for up to a year if “reported to be in possession of a weapon of any type for any reason or purpose on or off school grounds.”

ANJRPC executive director Scott Bach said, “The policy is clearly wrong and violates the Second Amendment. We hope that they’re reasonable people and they will fix it. If they don’t, we’re prepared to take legal action.”

