‘It’s Not That Crazy’ — Hillary Clinton Defends Offensive Comments About American Women

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton defended her controversial comment trying to explain why the majority of white women voted for her opponent Donald Trump.

“As much as I hate the possibility, and hate saying it, it’s not that crazy when you think about our ongoing struggle to reach gender balance – even within the same household,” she wrote in an over 800-word Facebook statement defending her comments.

Clinton drew fire from Republicans after she told an audience in India that white women did not vote for her in 2016 because they faced “ongoing pressure” from their husbands, male bosses, and sons to vote for their preferred candidate.

On Facebook, she cited “anecdotal evidence and some research” to defend her comment complaining that women were “swayed by men” instead of the other way around.

Clinton grew more reflective about her own career in politics:

Do I believe that some women look at a powerful woman and question whether she can lead, maybe voting for the man their husband is voting for instead? It may not be universally true or easy to hear, but yes, it’s a dynamic still at play in our society. I know this because even I spent parts of my life wondering if I could achieve the same as male leaders, and a lot of that insecurity stemmed from my gender and how society views women. When I was serving in various roles in public life, I was always more popular when I was working for or defending a man then when I was out there on my own.

She admitted that she may have upset some people but insisted that she “meant no disrespect to any individual or group” with her comments.

Clinton concluded by again sounding the alarm of Russian election meddling and “fake news” on social media.

She also challenged Trump’s winning presidential campaign slogan, insistent that she did not agree with it.

“’Make America Great AGAIN’ suggests that to be great we have to go back to something we are no longer,” Clinton wrote. “I never accepted that and never will.”