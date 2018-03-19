Trump Bible Headed to D.C.’s ‘Museum of the Bible’

The Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, has acquired one of President Trump’s two Bibles that he used to take the oath of office on Inauguration Day, 2017.

Trump’s childhood Bible will join several other Bibles used by American presidents that are currently on display at the privately-funded museum.

“We are honored to add this piece of our nation’s history to our growing exhibit of presidential Bibles,” Museum of the Bible President Cary Summers said in a statement. “It is our hope that guests will be able to learn not only about each president’s unique Bible, but also about the influence this book has had on government and elected officials around the world.”

The 45th president used the Revised Standard Version (RSV) Bible several times throughout the 2016 campaign and during his inauguration ceremony, where the Bible rested on top of President Abraham Lincoln’s Bible while he took the oath of office. The Lincoln Bible had been used for President Lincoln’s swearing-in ceremony in 1861.

Trump carried the Bible—which his mother Mary Anne gave to him—to his Sunday School classes at First Presbyterian Church in Queens, New York.

“My mother gave me this Bible, this very Bible, many years ago,” Trump said in a campaign video from Trump Tower. “In fact it’s her writing right here. She wrote the name and my address, and it’s just very special to me.”

The Museum of the Bible placed the president’s Bible alongside the Bibles of several other presidents—including Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush—in the museum’s “Bible in the World” exhibit on the second floor.

The D.C.-based museum opened to the public in November.