Good Guy with Gun Opened Fire on MD High School Shooter, Ended Threat

Reports indicate a resource officer at Maryland’s Great Mills High School “exchanged gunfire” with the attacker Tuesday morning to end the threat.

Breitbart News reported news of the shooting and indicated that St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office was on scene and FBI and ATF agents were en route.

Injuries are reported as three, including the shooter.

ABC 7’s Brad Bell tweeted:

#BREAKING confirmed with sources at #greatmillsshooting : 3 students injured. 1 is the shooter. A school resource officer was on duty and took action to end threat. No final word on conditions. — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) March 20, 2018

NBC’s Christina Ginn tweeted:

BREAKING: School resource officer exchanged gunfire with shooter at MD school shooting. #GreatMillsHighSchool Live coverage on @MSNBC. @NBCNews — Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) March 20, 2018

WTOP reports that the shooting began with a single shot fired at “a girl in the hallway” at the start of the school day at Great Mills High. It is unclear how many more shots were fired as “students and staff” alerted the resource officer. That officer then moved to engage the shooter, ending the threat.

WSAV/WRC reports that two students were reportedly injured and are hospitalized in critical condition as a result of the shooting. They confirmed that the shooter was also in critical condition after being engaged by the resource officer.

