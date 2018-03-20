Several quick-thinking Good Samaritans in Pennsylvania saved a man’s life after he was trapped under a burning SUV.

KDKA reported that the accident took place when a driver crashed into several parked cars in a school parking lot in Westtown Township.

Bystanders, including several faculty members from Saints Simon and Jude School, immediately rushed to the victim and flipped over his SUV to rescue him from the crash.

“Without their assistance, the incident could have ended in a tragic manner,” officers told KDKA.

The video even shows one faculty member climbing on top of the vehicle with a fire extinguisher to contain the fire.

Officers said that they released surveillance video of the incident in the hopes that the public could identify the Good Samaritans who responded to the crash and thank them for their heroic deeds.

It is not uncommon for Good Samaritans to undertake such feats in order to save lives.

In July 2016, a group of strangers in South Carolina rescued a driver who had been trapped under his convertible by flipping the vehicle over.