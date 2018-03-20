Study: Trump Tariffs May Add 19k Steel and Aluminum Jobs

A study conducted by the Coalition for Prosperous America found that President Donald Trump’s tariffs on aluminum and steel will add roughly 19,000 jobs.

The group found that Trump’s 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent tariff on aluminum will add roughly 19,000 jobs, offsetting potential jobs losses from other sectors of the economy.

The organization found that the tariff would decrease the economy by roughly $1.4 billion, or one percent of American gross domestic product (GDP).

Jeff Ferry, the research director for the Coalition for a Prosperous America, said:

The tiny tiny decline in GDP is a result of these tariffs in the medium term. In the longer term, I would anticipate that the effect of tariffs are positive because a longer-run analysis shows what happens to steel and aluminum industries as a result: additional production, revenue, hiring and investment.

This study arrives as another study from Harbor Intelligence found that Trump’s tariffs would boost domestic production jobs by 1,900, while shuttering between 23,000 to 90,000 American manufacturing jobs.

A Morning Consult poll released last week found that 70 percent of Republican voters support President Trump’s tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum.

The poll, released on Wednesday, suggested that a plurality of American voters– 41 percent– support Trump’s tariffs. Seventy percent of GOP voters support the tariffs, while only 29 percent of Independents and 22 percent of Democrat voters support the tariffs.