WATCH: Violent IHOP Customers Throw Chairs, Glassware at Manager

IHOP manager Mohammed Al Hourani was allegedly assaulted by a group of unruly female patrons at the International House of Pancakes in Memphis, TN, after one of them was allegedly not provided silverware.

Hourani asked the women to please quiet down after they began to cause a “commotion” in the wee hours of the morning at his IHOP restaurant. The irate customers only grew louder, so the embattled manager requested that they leave. At the exit, they turned on him, and one attacked.

While another customer attempted to restrain one of the women, the others assaulted him with punches, kicks, chairs, and various glassware. Hourani attempted to fight back, left bloody as the women finally left the premises. Hourani was taken to a hospital for assessment.

Memphis police have yet to make any arrests.