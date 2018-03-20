WATCH: Melania Trump Stumbles on White House Lawn, President Trump Quickly Catches Her

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump were strolling across the White House lawn to board Marine One on Monday when the first lady stumbled, according to a video of the couple boarding the helicopter.

The video showed the president, thinking on his feet, wrapping his arm around his wife to break what could have been a catastrophic fall to the ground.

The two quickly embraced one another as they walked towards the steps leading to the helicopter.

Both the president and the first lady were on their way to Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday to address the nation’s opioid crisis.

Melania has also been stepping up her public profile as first lady in recent weeks. She is scheduled to meet with major American technology companies this week to address cyberbullying and social media exposure among children.

The first lady also spoke with the spouses of the nation’s governors at the White House in late February, announcing her support for the teens speaking out after the Parkland, Florida, shooting that killed 17 people on February 14.