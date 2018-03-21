Joe Biden: I Would Have ‘Beat the Hell’ Out of Donald Trump in High School

Former Vice President Joe Biden told students at an anti-sexual assault rally in Florida that if he were in high school, he would “beat the hell” out of President Donald Trump for disrespecting women.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,’” Biden told students at the University of Miami on Tuesday. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

Biden told the audience that the country has a lot of work to do in combating sexual assault but has also made much progress in battling the problem because of the #MeToo movement.

“Sexual assault is about power and the abuse of power more than it is about sex,” he said.

The former vice president, who is reportedly considering a presidential bid in 2020, has been trying to do damage control during the past few days after the release of Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, written by Peter Schweizer, Breitbart News’s senior editor-at-large and president of the Government Accountability Institute.

The new book revealed that Biden’s son, Hunter, inked a $1.5 billion deal with the Chinese government in 2013 for his firm Rosemont Seneca Bohai. Hunter made that deal just days after the former vice president traveled to China with him.

Schweizer’s last book, Clinton Cash, prompted the FBI to open an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.