‘Great Job!’ — Donald Trump Congratulates Law Enforcement After Austin Bombing Suspect Dies

Officials work at the scene early Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in the Austin suburb of Round Rock, Texas, where according to authorities the suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
AP/Eric Gay

by Charlie Spiering21 Mar 20180

President Donald Trump congratulated law enforcement after reports surfaced that the Austin bomber suspect blew himself up.

“AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD,” Trump announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning. “Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!”

Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley announced earlier that the suspect triggered his own bomb as police approached his vehicle. The bomber was described as a 24-year-old white male.

“The suspect is deceased and has significant injuries from a blast that occurred from detonating a bomb inside his vehicle,” Manley confirmed.

 


