‘Great Job!’ — Donald Trump Congratulates Law Enforcement After Austin Bombing Suspect Dies

President Donald Trump congratulated law enforcement after reports surfaced that the Austin bomber suspect blew himself up.

“AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD,” Trump announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning. “Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!”

Austin Interim Police Chief Brian Manley announced earlier that the suspect triggered his own bomb as police approached his vehicle. The bomber was described as a 24-year-old white male.

“The suspect is deceased and has significant injuries from a blast that occurred from detonating a bomb inside his vehicle,” Manley confirmed.