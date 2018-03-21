Jim Jordan on Omnibus Spending Bill: ‘I Hope the White House’ Vetoes It

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said at a press conference on Wednesday that the Freedom Caucus will vote against the omnibus spending bill and he hopes the White House will veto the bill.

Congressional leadership reportedly will reveal the omnibus spending bill on Wednesday. Conservatives, including the majority of the House Freedom Caucus, will oppose the Omnibus.

Congress must pass the omnibus spending bill or a short-term continuing resolution (CR) by Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

Jordan suggested that a number of liberal policies will be included in the omnibus, without any substantial border wall funding.

Jordan said, “Planned Parenthood, Gateway Bridge, Planned Parenthood, trillion dollar deficit, and no wall.”

Congressman Jordan added, “I’m voting against it, I think everyone here is voting against it. I hope the White House does veto it.”

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC), explained how the omnibus spending serves as a victory for Democrats. The omnibus spending bill will reportedly include funding for the New York Gateway Bridge project that will benefit Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Meadows said:

At best a $1.6 billion initiative for border security which means that there’s no real wall border. Still money for the tunnel for New Jersey and New York. We get a tunnel and we don’t get a wall. The last time I checked the president did not campaign on a tunnel. When they go to the Democrats for the majority of the votes, it’s not encouraging.

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) charged that conservatives did not campaign for bailing out Obamacare and amnesty for illegal aliens.

Davidson said, “Are we going to change the status quo? We have to change the terms and conditions that we’re spending money on. Based on the rumors it goes the exact wrong way. No one campaigned on gun control, no one called for a lifeline for Obamacare.”

“No one campaigned for amnesty,” Davidson added.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) argued in an exclusive interview on Tuesday with Breitbart News Tonight that “We’re kicking our base in the teeth” with the omnibus spending bill.

Chairman Meadows then revealed that there are a number of House Republicans “outside of the freedom caucus that are becoming frustrated with the process.”

Meadows suggested that it will be “incumbent of a majority of [GOP] majority” to change the process.

The House Freedom Caucus Chairman then suggested that Congress should pass another CR “as we deal with the omni in a more deliberate fashion.”