Joy Reid: MD School Shooter Would Have Used AR-15 ‘If the NRA Had Its Way’

MSNBC correspondent Joy Reid suggested the Great Mills High School shooter would have accessed an AR-15 to outgun the school’s resource officer “if the NRA had its way.”

Breitbart News reported that the shooter, 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins, used a Glock 9mm handgun in attack.

Reid suggested on Tuesday the NRA favors a structure which would have allowed the gunman to acquired an AR-15 as well:

Worth noting that if the @NRA had its way, that student who shot two people at his Maryland school would have had access to an AR-15, not just a handgun. Imagine how much more carnage could have been unleashed and the disadvantage that SRO would have been at. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 20, 2018

Reid appears to be reacting to the NRA’s defense of the constitutional rights of 18 to 20-year olds. This defense has been evident in the NRA’s opposition to raising the age for long gun purchases from 18 to 21.

Lost on Reid is the fact that the MD shooter was only 17.

Also lost on Reid is the fact that federal law prohibits handgun purchases by persons under 21 years of age. Maryland prohibits such purchases too. Moreover, the Baltimore Sun reports that Maryland law requires would-be handgun purchasers to undergo training. pay a fee to acquire a handgun license, and go through a seven-day waiting period before being allowed to acquire a handgun, even if they are of age to do so.

This makes 17-year-old Rollins’ acquisition of the handgun yet another clear testimony to the impotency of gun control. But Reid did not deal with that part of the story. Instead she tweeted about how much worse things might have been if the 17-year-old “had access to an AR-15, not just a handgun.”

