Sen. John Kennedy on the Omnibus: ‘This Is a Great Dane-Sized Whiz Down the Leg of Every Taxpayer’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said on Wednesday that the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill “is a Great Dane-sized whiz down the leg of every taxpayer.”

Sen. Kennedy told reporters on Wednesday night, “This is a Great Dane-sized whiz down the leg of every taxpayer … Everyone who participates in this process ought to put a bag over their heads.”

“I think the whole process sucks … I think whoever designed this isn’t qualified to run a food truck …We’ll probably get a memo on it tomorrow written in Swahili,” Kennedy added.

Republican leadership has yet to release the omnibus spending bill that must pass before Friday night, or else the government shuts down. Reports from over the weekend initially suggested that House Speaker Paul Ryan planned to release the bill on Sunday or early Monday morning to give lawmakers enough time to read the bill and then vote before the shutdown deadline.

Reporters asked Sen. Kennedy what the alternative was to the current omnibus spending bill.

Kennedy replied, ” You say the alternative. I don’t even know the ‘ternative.’”

GOP LA Sen John Kennedy on what’s the alternative to the current budget process on Capitol Hill: "You say the alternative. I don’t even know the ‘ternative’…It’s hard, but I’m almost speechless — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 21, 2018

House Freedom Caucus Mark Meadows (R-NC), revealed on Wednesday that several legislators, including rank-and-file Republicans, have become increasingly frustrated with the omnibus.

Meadows then suggested that Congress should instead pass a short-term continuing resolution (CR) “as we deal with the omni in a more deliberate fashion.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), another member of the House Freedom Caucus, said on Wednesday that most Freedom Caucus members will vote against the bill.

“I hope the White House does veto it,” Jordan added.

The omnibus spending bill will reportedly include funding for the New York Gateway Bridge project that will benefit Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Jordan suggested that a number of liberal policies will be included in the omnibus, without any substantial border wall funding.

Jordan said, “Planned Parenthood, Gateway Bridge, Planned Parenthood, trillion dollar deficit, and no wall.”